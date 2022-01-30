$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.68. Antero Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 40.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,397,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

