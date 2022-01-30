$0.65 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

KBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 1,231,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.