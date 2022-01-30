-$0.69 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have weighed in on PRLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRLD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 315,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,618. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $457.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

