$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 227,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $398.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

