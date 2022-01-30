$0.80 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

