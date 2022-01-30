$0.92 EPS Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Timken posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 523,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,851. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

