$0.95 EPS Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NUS stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

