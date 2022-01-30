0Chain Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $208,142.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062621 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.