$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $984.46 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $149,271,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 24,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

