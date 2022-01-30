$1.15 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. ExlService reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after buying an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,841,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

