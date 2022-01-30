$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Union.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 98,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.