$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 98,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.