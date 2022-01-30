$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTRP stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

