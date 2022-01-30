$1.50 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.60. QCR posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. QCR has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $62.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

