$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,449. The stock has a market cap of $993.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

