1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Position Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.26% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $183,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

FLWS opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

