$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.78 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.