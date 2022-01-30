$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

