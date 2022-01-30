$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

