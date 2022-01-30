108,705 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

