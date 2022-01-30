$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post sales of $120.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.40 million and the lowest is $120.16 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. Momentive Global has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,490,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $18,245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Momentive Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after buying an additional 84,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

