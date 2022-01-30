$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to announce sales of $120.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $100.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $16.96 on Friday. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $75,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

