1,235,591 Shares in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,235,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.79% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAQ. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAQ opened at $9.90 on Friday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

