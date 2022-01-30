1,389 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,034.84 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $803.00 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,203.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,287.34.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

