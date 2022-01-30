$14.25 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report $14.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.29 million and the lowest is $14.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $37.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

