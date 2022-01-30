1,455,189 Shares in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,455,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,406,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.05% of Novus Capital Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXU. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter worth $4,298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Novus Capital Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

