1,455,189 Shares in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,455,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,406,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.05% of Novus Capital Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Novus Capital Co. II stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Novus Capital Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

