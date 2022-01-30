14,790 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 190.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exponent by 385.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.