$157.37 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce sales of $157.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $629.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.45 million to $629.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $687.02 million, with estimates ranging from $679.95 million to $694.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

