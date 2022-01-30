16,675 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of JLL opened at $242.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

