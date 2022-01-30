1,672,600 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,672,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at about $505,000.

ARGUU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17.

