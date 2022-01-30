170,886 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $158,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

