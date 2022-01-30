173,999 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alliant Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 146.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

LNT stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.