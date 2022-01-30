17,901 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $128.49 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

