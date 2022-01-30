19,952 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,804,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after acquiring an additional 737,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,749,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 399,604 shares in the last quarter.

CHK opened at $68.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

