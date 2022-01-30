1irstcoin Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $15,706.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00093944 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

