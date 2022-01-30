1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of 1Life Healthcare worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

ONEM opened at $10.08 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

