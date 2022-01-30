1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109,830.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $97,316.73 and approximately $109,830.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.11 or 0.06708386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,915.93 or 0.99812856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

