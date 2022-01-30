$2.58 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. 599,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

