$20.10 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce $20.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 billion and the lowest is $19.41 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.59 billion to $76.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $76.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

