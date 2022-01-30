$20.44 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report sales of $20.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $21.38 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $61.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $84.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 218.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.07 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

