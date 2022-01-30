2,129,266 Shares in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,129,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Vtex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $206,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $1,131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at $6,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vtex stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09. Vtex has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

