21,852 Shares in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of ManTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManTech International by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ManTech International by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

