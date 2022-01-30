$225.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post $225.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $997.33 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

