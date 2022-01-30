22,943 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 155,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.