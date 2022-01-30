231,896 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 231,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 1.25% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,159 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $5,193,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $3,191,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at $849,000.

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

