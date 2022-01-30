$252.20 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report sales of $252.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.30 million to $260.10 million. RPC posted sales of $182.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 2,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in RPC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 2.00. RPC has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

