$268.97 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $268.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OHI opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $133,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

