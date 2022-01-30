2crazyNFT Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $298,588.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.06698097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.66 or 0.99879391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006687 BTC.

About 2crazyNFT

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT

