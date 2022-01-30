$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.51 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $80,041,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

