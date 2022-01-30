30,180 Shares in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.16% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

